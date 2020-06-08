‘The truth is in the videos’: Nicholas Chavez’s father wants videos of officer-involved shooting that killed his son released

HOUSTON – The father of a man shot and killed by Houston police officers in April said Monday he wants videos connected to the shooting released.

Nicholas Chavez was shot and killed April 21. Police said they believed the 27-year-old had a “pointed object” and charged at officers. A cellphone video recorded by a witness appeared to show Chavez on his knees when he was shot by officers. Houston police have not released video from body cameras worn by officers the night of the shooting.

“The truth is in the videos,” said Nicholas Chavez’s father, Joaquín Chavez.

Joaquín Chavez said he has not been contacted by any law enforcement officials to speak on his son’s behalf. He said he has also not been asked to view the videos connected to his son’s death.

“I need information about what happened,” Joaquín Chavez said.

Joaquín Chavez made his remarks during a news conference held by the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, during which organizers called for the Houston Police Department to release videos connected to six officer-involved shootings that have happened in recent months.

Monday’s news conference came after Houston police Chief Art Acevedo was joined over the weekend by some family members of other people killed in those shootings who said they understood why Acevedo is reluctant to release the videos.

