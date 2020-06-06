WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo to discuss recent officer-involved shootings during briefing
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo will hold a news briefing Saturday to discuss a number of officer involved shootings that have occurred in the city since mid-April.
During the news briefing, Sylvester and Acevedo will be joined by the family members of those involved in recent officer-involved shooting incidents in Houston, according to a release from the city.
