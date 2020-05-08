Traffic stop involving DWI suspect leads to deadly officer-involved shooting, police say

Published: May 8, 2020, 4:43 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 5:15 am

HOUSTON – Houston police said a traffic stop led to a deadly officer-involved shooting on North Freeway Friday.

Police said the incident happened at 11796 North Fwy and North Sam Houston Parkway at around 1:15 a.m. when an officer clocked a vehicle traveling 90 mph. Police said the driver was stopped and it was suspected he was driving while intoxicated.

Police said after the officer conducted sobriety tests, police tried to put the 48-year-old suspect in custody, but a violent struggle ensued.

Police said the officer tried to pull out a Taser, but the suspect was able to retrieve it. The officer then discharged his weapon and began firing it, hitting the suspect twice.

HPD @MattSlinkard provides an update on officer involved shooting at 11700 North Freeway https://t.co/As7Yg5Iqna — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 8, 2020

Police said the suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. The officer was uninjured.

According to police, the officer’s body camera was knocked off during the incident, but it was still recording. Police said that footage will be reviewed.

Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

This is a developing story.