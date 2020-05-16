HPD: Stabbing suspect dead in officer involved shooting

Published: May 16, 2020, 10:51 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:57 am

HOUSTON – A stabbing suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting in Houston late Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 8600 South Braeswood Boulevard around 10 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer responded to the scene on initial reports of a man stabbing an elderly woman and confronted the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The woman who was stabbed also died.

HPD Commanders are en route to an officer involved shooting at 8600 South Braeswood. Prelim information is the officer responded to the stabbing of an elderly woman and confronted the suspect, armed with a knife. A PIO will also be en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2020

It is unknown if the officer or anyone else at the scene is injured. The scene is active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.