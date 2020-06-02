Funeral for Fort Bend County deputy constable killed by friendly fire will happen Thursday

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The funeral for a Fort Bend County deputy constable who was killed by friendly fire last week has been scheduled for Thursday.

Officials said Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was shot in the chest Friday by a Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy after the deputy mistook Rule for an intruder while they were searching a home. Rule died at a hospital.

According to a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Rule’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Carmel Church at 2405 Richmond Street in Needville. The funeral is only open to family and law enforcement.

A public visitation for Rule will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Carmel Church.