Who was Caleb Rule, the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable killed by friendly fire?

Published: May 29, 2020, 6:13 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 6:44 am

SIENNA PLANTATION, Texas – Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule was shot and killed Friday in a friendly-fire incident while responding to a call, according to investigators.

Troy Nehls, sheriff of Fort Bend County, said that authorities were conducting a property check at a home in Sienna Plantation when one of his deputies shot Rule in the chest while searching the home. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center where he died.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Who was Rule?

Officials said Rule worked for the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office for nine months. He was assigned to the Riverstone neighborhood as part of a contract for a night-shift patrol.

Prior to that, Rule worked in multiple roles for the Missouri City Police Department for 14 years.

The deputy constable is survived by his wife and five children, officials said.