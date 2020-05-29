Deputy constable accidentally shot by Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy dies: FBCSO

Published: May 29, 2020, 4:40 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 5:28 am

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shot a deputy constable in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City Friday, officials said. Deputies said the deputy constable has died.

Officials said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend.

According to authorities, the deputy with Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office and a deputy with the Fort Bend Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were clearing a house together when the FBCSO deputy accidentally shot the deputy from the constable’s office. Officials said that deputy was flown to Memorial Hermann with CPR in progress, where he later died.

Authorities said the deceased deputy was a husband and father.

Statements are being taken by the deputies on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.