Some Houston businesses board-up to prevent damage, looting

HOUSTON – Some businesses in the Houston area boarded-up windows and doors to prevent damage and looting amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a native of Houston, died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer knelt on his neck after taking Floyd into custody on Memorial Day.

Protests in Houston turned violent on Friday and Saturday with some businesses in both downtown Houston and in the Galleria neighborhood being damaged and looted.

On Sunday, 10-foot-tall pieces of plywood could be seen shielding the glass of several stores at the Highland Village shopping center in the River Oaks neighborhood. It was a similar scene up the street at the River Oaks District shopping center.

Some business at The Galleria mall also boarded up after looters broke into a store there on Saturday night. The mall closed early to shoppers on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of looting or damage Sunday night in Houston, but police could be seen stationed outside the Houston Police Department.