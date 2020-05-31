Over 100 arrested during 2nd night of Houston demonstrations over George Floyd’s death, police say

Published: May 31, 2020, 7:22 am Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:35 am

Over 100 people were arrested in downtown Houston Saturday night on the city’s second day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Thanks to our partner agencies tonite for help in keeping the downtown area safe. More than 100 individuals were arrested on various offenses.



Exec Asst Chief @MattSlinkard (right) speaks with Chief @ArtAcevedo & @SheriffEd_HCSO (left) at an arrest site.#hounews pic.twitter.com/0MM2d94vUX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2020

100 to 150 people were arrested during the rally Friday and a handful of HPD officers sustained minor injuries, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news briefing Friday night.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

WATCH: Demonstrators march towards Houston Police headquarters in downtown Houston Saturday