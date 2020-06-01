“I can feel him hugging me," wife remembers Fort Bend County deputy constable Caleb Rule who died in friendly fire

SUGAR LAND – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday in memory of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule. The 37-year-old husband and father of four was killed Friday in a tragic case of friendly fire.

“My father and I had a very strong relationship,” said Rosalan Rule. “The last thing I said to him before he left for work was, ‘I love you.’ That was the last thing he said to me too.”

The vigil held at Sugar Land Memorial Park and many of Rule’s former colleagues attended.

“It was a phone call I never wanted to receive a little after 2 a.m. this past Friday,” said Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls. “It’s been a difficult 48 hours for our entire Precinct 4 family and all our law enforcement family across Fort Bend County.”

Rule’s wife Eden spoke at the vigil, joking about her husband’s "annoying ability to recall trivial facts. She also stressed how generous and helpful her husband was.

She asked those in attendance to commemorate him by committing acts of kindness.

“I can tell you I have an overwhelming sense of his presence,” said Eden Rule. “I can feel him hugging me, an incredible feeling; an incredible feeling. I ask you all, in honor of my beautiful husband, Caleb Daniel Rule, do good.”