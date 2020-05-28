Houston Zoo gets 10,000 ticket requests per minute after opening up online reservations for visits

HOUSTON – After the Houston Zoo announced its reopening date Tuesday, Houstonians flooded its website to book tickets, leaving the system overwhelmed Wednesday, the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The zoo announced it will reopen to members and guests on June 3. Online reservations were opened up Wednesday but the zoo said it quickly became overwhelmed by interested guests looking to make reservations.

“Houston, you broke the internet!" the zoo wrote. “We know you love us, but we didn’t know you loved us THIS much.”

The zoo went on to write that was receiving 10,000 ticket requests per minute and the ticketing system became overwhelmed.

“In fact, you broke the system nationwide. We are working with our vendor to resolve the ticketing issue, and we’ll let you know when tickets will go back on sale,” the zoo wrote.

The zoo will still reopen on June 3 with members being allowed preview days on June 1 and 2.