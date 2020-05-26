‘Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!’ This is when you can finally go back to the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – It’s official. The Houston Zoo has announced a reopening date after being closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now that the state has slowly started to open back up, zoo officials decided it was time to let visitors back in, with new procedures.

According to a news release, the zoo plans to reopen on June 3 to members and guests. It has put new protocols in place to help keep visitors safe.

There will now be timed ticketing for all entries, meaning you can only go in at your designated time.

Online tickets are required for all visitors. Anyone without an online reservation will not be allowed in.

There will also be touchless transactions and staff members will be required to wear masks.

Visitors will also be highly encouraged to wear face coverings or masks to help keep the animals, staff and other visitors safe.

Interactive experiences such as the giraffe feedings and the Wildlife Carousel will remain temporarily closed.

The zoo has also implemented one-way paths to minimize contact between people.

Workers will be focused on disinfecting highly touched areas.

There will be limited food options.

People can start making online reservations on Wednesday and zoo members will be able to visit on June 1 and 2 for preview days before the zoo opens to the general public.

There are three time slots available for visitors, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All tickets will give visitors free access to the Dragons exhibit.

Click here for more information about the zoo’s reopening plans or to buy tickets.