Funeral for Houston mayor’s longtime friend, special adviser being streamed online

HOUSTON – The funeral for the longtime friend and special adviser to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be streamed online Thursday.

Keith Wade died last week after contacting coronavirus. He was 65.

Turner said in a statement that he and Wade knew each other for nearly 50 years. He called him “a friend and a brother.

Wade’s funeral is being held at 10 a.m. Only invited family and friends are allowed to attend the service in person.

Houston Television will provide a livestream of the funeral on the channel’s Facebook page. You can find the page here.

In lieu of flowers, Wade’s family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to the Keith Wade Family Fund and mailed to P. O. Box 88140, Houston, TX 77288.