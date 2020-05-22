Mayor Turner’s special adviser and long-time friend, Keith Wade, dies of coronavirus

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s long-time friend and special advisor, Keith Wade, died Thursday, the mayor’s office confirmed to KPRC 2.

Wade, who was in his 60s, was involved in Turner’s campaigns in 2015 and 2019. He served under Turner and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker.

Turner issued a statement on Wade’s passing:

“Keith and I go back 46 years, to our days on the campus of the University of Houston. After I was speaker of the student government, he was president. Our journey in politics started on the UH campus. Throughout his life, Keith championed the causes of labor, people who have been disenfranchised and he advocated for the rights of people to vote. He was instrumental in so many campaigns in all levels of government. And that is true in my case as well. He was actively involved in my 2015 campaign and when I ran for re-election in 2019. Keith served as a special advisor to both me and Mayor Annise Parker. This is a sad day for a lot of people because Keith wasn’t just a consultant or a Special Advisor. He was a friend and a brother."

Left to right: William-Paul Thomas, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harry Hayes, Keith Wade. (Image from City of Houston) (KPRC)

As a special adviser, Wade did not hold a salaried position with Turner’s office, the mayor’s spokesperson, Mary Benton told KPRC 2. Wade had not been in the office for more than a month.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted condolences Thursday night.

“A dear and beloved friend has fallen tonight at the hands of #COVID19. Keith Wade was a quiet and even-handed leader. He was a political strategist without comparison and many of us in public service can attribute our successes to him..." she wrote.

In a second tweet, she continued “..He battled this viscous virus with out complaint, and he will be deeply missed. We are praying for his family and we hope that all will be be comforted by the many memories we have with him and the many successes of his life. Rest In Peace Brother Keith. (sic)”

Special Adviser Keith Wade and Mayor Sylvester Turner (Image courtesy of City of Houston) (KPRC)

Soon after news broke, condolences poured in on Twitter:

Saddened to learn of the passing of Keith Watson Wade. He was a great political mind, change agent, and mentor to many. I was fortunate to soak up wisdom from Keith in recent years. He will be deeply missed. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) May 22, 2020

My heart is broken. Tonight Houston mourns the passing of a legend, but more importantly, a beautiful friend to so many of us.



Keith Wade stood by me through one of my most trying times. That’s who he was. I cherish his wisdom, guidance, and the comfort of his spirit. — Abbie Kamin (@AbbieKamin) May 22, 2020