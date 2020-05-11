Houston city council member Letitia Plummer tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Houston city council member Letitia Plummer announces that she has tested positive for the coronavirus in an open letter she posted on social media that was addressed to Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday.

Plummer said she’s been battling with the virus and resting as she heals.

“Over the last couple of days, your love on social media has kept me going as my body has been battling to survive. I am taking the advice of my doctors and resting, so for some time, I will not be able to answer calls, nor respond to text messages. I will, however, always appreciate your love here, on social media,” Plummer wrote in a Facebook post.

She stated that she will not be able to attend any council meetings until she tests negative for COVID-19.

Read Plummer’s full written letter to Mayor Turner below: