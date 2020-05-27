SUPPORT LOCAL: 5 brand-new businesses in Spring you can help stay afloat

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. In this feature, we have listed some newly opened or reopened businesses in Spring to support.

Below you’ll find a list of businesses that recently reopened after being shuttered for nearly three months and one that just opened in early May:

The Junk Between Us - Opened May 2, 2020

The Junk Between Us is a resale and antique store that offers a variety of home decor, furniture and jewelry.

Address: Old Town Spring, 26408 Preston Avenue

Phone: (832) 244-1516

Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

One Stop Nutrition - Opened November 2019

One Stop Nutrition offers sports supplements, vitamins, herbs, smoothies and post-workout shakes to its health-conscious customers in the Spring area.

Address: 3466 Discovery Creek Boulevard Suite 200

Phone: (281) 323-4857

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

3rd Coast BBQ & Catering - Opened November 2019

This restaurant specializes in cooking up Central Texas craft BBQ and flavorful dishes from the Gulf Coast.

Address: 25219 Oakhurst Drive Suite C

Hours: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. until sold out on Sunday

Phone: (713) 545-0718

Ichigo Curry & Ramen - Opened December 2019

Ichigo Curry & Ramen serves Asian classics including Kung Pao chicken, fried rice, ramen and beverages like cream teas and smoothies.

Address: 6633 Spring Stuebner Road #325

Phone: (346) 236-6988

Hours: Closed Mondays, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Tapout Fitness - Opened September 2019

Tapout Fitness offers explosive boxing, kickboxing, boot camp, and martial arts classes for adults and kids. As well as one-on-one personal training sessions for a customized workout plan.

Address: 3789 Rayford Road

Phone: (832) 884-0404

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.