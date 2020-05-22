Local student earns more than $1 million in scholarship offers from around the country

HOUSTON – A local student is turning heads after she earned over $1 million worth of scholarship offers from various universities around the country.

Audrey Scott – who is also an actress, notably playing young Leslie Knope on Parks and Rec – is a graduating senior at the Texas Connections Academy, according to a news release.

Scott has a lot to show for her hard work. She was named the student ambassador Back to Space, which is a STEM program that only selects 25 students nationwide.

When it came time to apply for college, Scott’s merit earned her several scholarship offers that amount to more than $1 million, including $192,068 from Northwestern University, $131,000 from the University of Alabama and $230,568 from the University of Chicago.

Scott settled on the University of Chicago, where she will start in the fall with plans to study physics.