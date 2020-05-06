Do restaurant patios in Texas have to limit guest capacity?

In the first phase of reopening Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted orders to allow restaurants to resume dine-in service at 25% capacity.

Many have asked if this includes patios and outdoor seating.

According to Houston Eater, restaurants can reopen patios at full capacity as capacity limits don’t apply to patios, according to Abbott.

During Tuesday’s press conference when Abbott discussed phase two of reopening, he clarified that outdoor seating areas such as patios, courtyards, porches, sidewalk areas can accommodate as many as people as it did before; however, tables must be spaced six feet apart and parties are limited to six people or fewer.