Where you can now buy Kiran’s chef-prepared meals at H-E-B

Published: May 3, 2020, 11:15 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 11:24 am

Kiran’s Indian fine dining restaurant is partnering with H-E-B to bring customers some of its signature chef-prepared meals at home.

In April, H-E-B launched a new program to help Houston restaurants by selling ready-made meals in stores during dining room closures.

Through the program, select H-E-B stores sold chef-prepared meals on behalf of the restaurants which were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. All proceeds from the sales go directly to the restaurant.

Kiran’s is preparing five of its signature dishes — chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, palak paneer, daal makhni, and saffron rice pulao — to be sold at H-E-B.

The chef-prepared meals can be found in the Meal Simple section at H-E-B stores in West University, Third Ward, Sienna Plantation, Sugar Land, Spring Branch/Memorial and Central Market.