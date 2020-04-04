H-E-B now selling ready-made meals from local restaurants during COVID-19 crisis

Houston – H-E-B launched a new program to help Texas restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

The beloved Texas grocery chain will now sell ready-made meals from local restaurant partners. All proceeds from the sales of these meals will go directly to the restaurants, H-E-B announced in a release Friday.

In Houston, H-E-B stores will partner with Cherry Block, a steakhouse, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality and Midtown favorite Brennan’s of Houston.

Here are the H-E-B locations where the ready-made meals are sold:

Underbelly (Houston)

Alabama/Dunlavy H-E-B

Buffalo Spdwy H-E-B

Bissonnet/Rice H-E-B

Beechnut H-E-B

San Felipe H-E-B

Bunker Hill H-E-B

23rd St/Shepherd H-E-B

Washington/Heights H-E-B

Kempwood/Gessner H-E-B

Pearland-FM 518/Hwy 288 H-E-B

Cherry Block (Houston)

23rd St/Shepherd H-E-B

Washington/Heights H-E-B

Alabama/Dunlavy H-E-B

Buffalo Spdwy H-E-B

League City-Hwy 96/S Shore H-E-B

Brennan’s of Houston