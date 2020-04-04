57ºF

Local News

H-E-B now selling ready-made meals from local restaurants during COVID-19 crisis

Sally Mamdooh, Reporter

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Underbelly Hospitality meals available at H-E-B
Houston – H-E-B launched a new program to help Texas restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

The beloved Texas grocery chain will now sell ready-made meals from local restaurant partners. All proceeds from the sales of these meals will go directly to the restaurants, H-E-B announced in a release Friday.

In Houston, H-E-B stores will partner with Cherry Block, a steakhouse, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality and Midtown favorite Brennan’s of Houston.

Here are the H-E-B locations where the ready-made meals are sold:

Underbelly (Houston)

  • Alabama/Dunlavy H-E-B 
  • Buffalo Spdwy H-E-B 
  • Bissonnet/Rice H-E-B 
  • Beechnut H-E-B
  • San Felipe H-E-B 
  • Bunker Hill H-E-B
  • 23rd St/Shepherd H-E-B 
  • Washington/Heights H-E-B 
  • Kempwood/Gessner H-E-B 
  • Pearland-FM 518/Hwy 288 H-E-B 

Cherry Block (Houston)

  • 23rd St/Shepherd H-E-B 
  • Washington/Heights H-E-B 
  • Alabama/Dunlavy H-E-B 
  • Buffalo Spdwy H-E-B 
  • League City-Hwy 96/S Shore H-E-B 

Brennan’s of Houston

  • Bunker Hill H-E-B
  • Buffalo Spdwy H-E-B 
  • Alabama/Dunlavy H-E-B 
  • San Felipe H-E-B 
  • 23rd St/Shepherd H-E-B 
  • Washington/Heights H-E-B 

