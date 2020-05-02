76ºF

Here are the condolences being shared from across Texas for the officer killed in helicopter crash

Condolences from across Texas are coming in Saturday morning for one officer who was killed and another who was injured after the helicopter they were in crashed into a Houston apartment complex.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at the Biscayne At Cityview Apartment complex located at 17050 Imperial Valley Drive, near the Greenspoint neighborhood.

The two officers were in the 75 Fox helicopter from the Houston Police Department’s Air Operations Unit and were investigating reports of bodies floating in a bayou.

Here is what officials and law enforcement across Texas are saying:

