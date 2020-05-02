Here are the condolences being shared from across Texas for the officer killed in helicopter crash

Condolences from across Texas are coming in Saturday morning for one officer who was killed and another who was injured after the helicopter they were in crashed into a Houston apartment complex.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at the Biscayne At Cityview Apartment complex located at 17050 Imperial Valley Drive, near the Greenspoint neighborhood.

The two officers were in the 75 Fox helicopter from the Houston Police Department’s Air Operations Unit and were investigating reports of bodies floating in a bayou.

Here is what officials and law enforcement across Texas are saying:

Early this morning, two @houstonpolice officers were involved in a helicopter crash.



Unfortunately, one officer has passed.



I ask our city to pray for both families. May God bring healing to both families while bringing comfort to our Houston Police Department family. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 2, 2020

DPS extends our prayers to the @houstonpolice on the loss of their officer and continues praying for a full recovery of the other helicopter officer.



Our Aircraft Operations Division is immediately ready to assist our Houston Police Department partners with air operations. https://t.co/6OZ8b85E6Y — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) May 2, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the Houston Police Department as one officer has passed away and another is in critical condition after a HPD helicopter crash. Please say a prayer for the officers and their families during this difficult, tragic time. 🙏 💙 pic.twitter.com/o4dG8kJP1V — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) May 2, 2020

We are mourning the loss of a Houston Police Officer killed overnight in a helicopter crash. Praying for the family as well as a second officer in critical condition. We stand beside you ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ .#TrueHeros https://t.co/D7Mw7VvSom — Lake Dallas Police (@LakeDallasPD) May 2, 2020