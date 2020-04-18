SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know China Baroque, who’s been a Houston rodeo vendor for 16 years

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started out in a small warehouse/office space about 19 years ago and have primarily grown our business through gift markets like Nutcracker and through online sales,” owner Christie Gunter wrote to KPRC. “About 4 1/2 years ago we decided to open a boutique with a design room where our customers could bring in their old china and let us turn it into one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Now we host parties called ‘Wine and Design’ where groups can come in using their own china or choose from our vast selection and we will help them design their own piece of jewelry while enjoying the company of their friends, family or colleagues.”

What services does China Baroque offer?

China Baroque takes your broken heirloom dishes and turns them into jewelry. In addition to its jewelry design, the shops also carries home decor, gifts, handbags and clothing.

Where is China Baroque located?

China Baroque has been a vendor at the Houston Rodeo for 16 years. The business does showings at the Roundtop and Nutcracker markets and travels out of state to many gift markets.

Its storefront is located at 879 Frostwood Drive.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit chinabaroque.com to view its products and services.

