At this Houston spot known for its daiquiri creations topped with candy, you can get a gallon of daiquiris to-go
Candy Shack is selling gallons of daiquiris at all its Houston-area locations.
Candy Shack is known for its unique daiquiris creations topped with candy.
According to a post on the business’ Facebook page, daiquiris are half-price on Tuesday, with the exclusion of fishbowls and gallows.
The daiquiris shop is open Monday - Thursday from 2 p.m. to midnight and Friday - Sunday from noon to midnight.
Here are addresses to Candy Shack locations across Houston.
Baybrook
2920 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, Texas
Katy
2340 Fry Road, Katy, Texas
South Houston
8903 Cullen Blvd., Houston, Texas
Southwest Houston
9282 Richmond Ave., Houston, Texas
Washington Ave
5111 Washington Ave., Houston, Texas
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.