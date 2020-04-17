Harris County Judge discusses coronavirus response, new testing criteria

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and health officials to give an update on the county’s response to coronavirus and new testing criteria, among other public health issues Friday evening.

Hidalgo’s briefing comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will sign executive orders Friday to begin reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are key announcements from the presser:

Harris County announced 40 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths.

“Every death, every case helps put things into perspective,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said data shows the new COVID-19 cases are slowing and social distancing efforts are curving the spread.

“The curve is starting to flatten, and we are doing better than every big city in America,” Hidalgo said. “And that is all because of you at home.”

Harris County has not hit the peak for COVID-19 cases, according to Hidalgo. The county is looking for a consistent downward trend of new cases.

“If we start going out, we will reverse the progress we made, and we will be back where were three weeks ago,” Hidalgo said.

Before Hidalgo can lift restrictions, she said residents need access to universal and quick testing.

Harris County and its health partners are shortening the time span to get COVID-19 results, Hidalgo said. County testing sites are returning results within 48 hours. While the new Walgreen sites will deliver results in 24 hours.

In order to restart the local economy and get people back to work, the testing infrastructure must be in place.

People with coronavirus-like symptoms or those who work in close conditions will require access to COVID-19 testing. Testing must also be readily available for those who live in close quarters such as nursing homes and homeless shelters.

The county has struggled to offer testing within many communities, Hidalgo said. Harris County runs two testing sites, on opposite sides of the county, and a mobile testing site.

“We are getting there little by little,” Hidalgo said.

Harris County is expanding the criteria to be tested at the county sites to include anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Hidalgo said testing is not for those who are curious if they have the virus or those who were sick but are no longer displaying symptoms.

“This is for those who are concerned about an active inflection,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo urged county residents to continue to obey the stay at home orders. While the county is working to resume normal activities, she said the county needs more time before lifting any restrictions.