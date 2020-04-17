Walgreens opening 2 coronavirus testing site in Harris County

Harris County has partnered with Walgreens to open two more COVID-19 testing sites. The pharmacy will offer drive-up style testing through a self-administered nasal swab. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the results would likely be released 24 hours after the quick test.

“The impressive thing about these two sites that Walgreens is providing is that these are 15-minute tests,” she said. “These are rapid tests. Folks will not receive the results for 24 hours, because there are state and federal reporting requirements.”

Where?

Beginning on April 17, testing locations will open at former Walgreens site at 14531 Westheimer in Houston and 101 West Southmore in Pasadena.

For who?

Testing will be available for symptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, or people over the age of 65.

How to get tested?

You have to first complete an online health assessment screening at readyharris.org.