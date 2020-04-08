These are the stores offering senior shopping hours during the COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, supermarkets and other stores are dedicating special shopping hours and services for their most vulnerable customers.

Here’s a list of stores offering special shopping hours for seniors and other at-risk shoppers. Note: We will update this list as we receive new information.

ALDI: On Tuesdays and Thursdays, ALDI stores open at 8:30 a.m. and reserve the first hour of operation for its at-risk shoppers, including senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.

Costco: Costco warehouses open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.

Dollar General: Dollar General “strongly encourages” its locations to dedicate the first hour of operation each day to senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Store hours vary by location.

Food Town: Each day, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Food Town locations set aside their first hour of operations for customers 65 or older.

H-E-B: The Texas grocery chain does not offer senior shopping hours at its stores but, through its delivery service Favor, it offers customers aged 60 and older contactless grocery delivery. Those who wish to use the service can order their groceries online or place an order through the service’s Senior Support Line at 833-397-0080, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

Kroger: Kroger is not currently offering senior shopping hours at its Houston-area stores but Dallas-area locations are now opening one hour early to enable senior citizens and other high-risk groups to shop before we open to the public.

Randalls: From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.,on Tuesdays and Thursdays, stores are designated for seniors and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Rite Aid: Each weekday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., senior customers and those with weakened immune systems are invited to shop at Rite Aid locations before other members of the public.

Sam’s Club: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Sam’s Club locations nationwide offer early special shopping hours for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Target: Target stores reserve the first hour of shopping each Tuesday and Wednesday for elderly customers and those with underlying health concerns. Hours vary by location.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s stores dedicate the first hour of operation every day (either 8 a.m.-9 a.m. or 9 a.m.-10 a.m. depending on the store) to serve customers over the age of 60 and customers with disabilities who may need additional assistance while shopping.

Walgreens: Each Tuesday, Walgreens stores set aside the hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for customers 55 and older, along with their caregivers and families.

Walmart: Each Tuesday, an hour before opening, Walmart locations host a senior shopping hour for customers age 60 and older. Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during these periods.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods provides its customers 60 and older the option to shop inside its locations one hour before they open to the general public. Hours vary by location.

What would you add to this list? Do you know any stores offering senior shopping hours or other senior services during the coronavirus crisis? Tell us about it in the comments or email us at click2houston@kprc.com.

