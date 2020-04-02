LIST: These Houston-area farmers markets are still open for business

Whether you’re trying to avoid the crowded aisles at grocery stores or your making an effort to support the work of local farmers and artisans, here’s a list of farmers markets currently operating in the Houston-area:

The Urban Harvest Farmers Market on Buffalo Speedway hosts some 70 Houston-area vendors, offering an array of fresh produce, meat, prepared foods and more. As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market installed hand-washing stations and asks customers to practice appropriate social distancing, refrain from touching any products and avoid lingering at the market. Cashless payments are also encouraged in lieu of cash, although some vendors will still accept cash. Prepared hot foods are served in to-go containers and cannot be eaten at the market. Additionally, the market now offers online ordering and a drive-thru option.

Hours: Sat. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: 2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027

Open air markets are one of the safest ways to shop for groceries. Because of this, THE MEMORIAL VILLAGES FARMERS MARKET... Posted by Memorial Villages Farmers Market Saturday 9a-1p on Thursday, March 26, 2020

The market at First Congregational Church in Hunters Creek Village hosts several local vendors and remains in operation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandmeic.The market asks customers not to linger, to refrain from touching anything they don’t intend to buy and maintain safe distances while in lines.

Hours: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 10840 Beinhorn Rd., Houston, Texas 77024

In support of our #community and the #livelihood of our #farmers during this difficult season, we will be opening up an... Posted by Eleanora's Market, LLC on Sunday, March 22, 2020

The Shady Acres market boasts around 30 local vendors, selling produce, cheese, meats, baked goods and more. Currently, the market is restricting samples, minimizing product handling, accepting credit cards in lieu of cash and encouraging safe distances. The market also expanded its hours, launching a new mid-week farmers market.

Hours: Wed. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 2120 Ella Blvd., Houston, Texas 77008

The Westchase District Farmers Market is continuing to operate as planned. Coming to the Farmers Market helps support... Posted by Westchase District Farmers Market on Thursday, March 19, 2020

At this open air farmers market in Katy, shop more than two dozen vendors offering a range of products including pork, beef, eggs, produce, cheese, locally-made jams and jellies, honey, specialty soaps, artisan bread and olive oil. In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the market instituted several guidelines. Now, each booth is outfitted with hand sanitizer, vendors are stationed at least six feet from one another, samples are temporarily prohibited, attendees are asked to avoid touching products and new entrance and exit procedures closely limit the market’s capacity.

Hours: Thur. 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: 10503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas 77042

The Fulshear Farmers Market offers a selection of produce and food products grown or produced within a 200 mile radius of Fulshear. Typical offerings include seasonal vegetables and fruit, fresh seafood, bread, meats, farm eggs, chicken, pies, cookies, pastas, granolas, dried fruit and nuts, salsas, soaps, toiletries, juices, local honey, fresh quail and quail eggs, pecans, local wines, kombucha, BBQ sauces, prepared foods, coffee and more.

In compliance with Fort Bend County restrictions, the market is currently operating through online sales and curbside pickup. Customers place orders with vendors and pick up their items at the farmers market’s “drive-thru booths, open on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For a list of vendors offering curbside sales, visit the website at www.fulshearfarmersmarket.com.

Hours: 9035 Bois d’Arc Lane at FM 1093

Location: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Yes, we are OPEN! Thank you to everyone who has come out to help support small businesses during this time— we ❤️ our... Posted by The Houston Farmers Market on Monday, March 23, 2020

The market on Airline Drive, which traces its origins back to the 1940s, is open daily and offers a wide variety of merchandise including produce, baked goods, meat, herbs, spices and more. The market continues to operate amidst the “Work Home, Stay Safe” order.

“The Houston Farmers Market has served the community for nearly 80 years and will continue to do so through good times and bad,” managers wrote in a Facebook post.

Hours: Sun-Sat. 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

The southwest Houston farmers market offers fresh produce, gourmet prepared foods and more.

Hours: Sun. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed. 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 5401 South Braeswood Blvd., Houston, Texas 77096

What would you add to this list? Do you know any other local farmers markets currently operating through the coronavirus crisis? Tell us about it in the comments or email us at click2houston@kprc.com.