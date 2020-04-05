SUPPORT LOCAL: This antique shop owner started her business over 30 years ago as a single mom

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is BJ Oldies?

BJ Oldies is an antique shop that sells home furnishings, decor, and collectibles.

How did the business start?

The owner shared that she was a single mom when she opened the store over 30 years ago. Today, the shop is still family-owned and operated.

Where is BJ Oldies located?

BJ Oldies is located in Montrose.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by shopping online or purchasing gift cards.

Visit bjoldies.com for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.