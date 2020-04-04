SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Old 18, a high-end fishing rod shop, owned by a Navy SEAL and Top Gun fighter

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Old 18?

Old 18 is a manufacturer of high-end fishing rods. The shop’s owner is a Top Gun fighter pilot, Navy SEAL and a master fishing rod builder.

Where is Old 18 located?

Old 18 is based out of Magnolia.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing through its website. The shop is offering 20% off fishing rods.

