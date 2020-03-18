Private clinic in southwest Houston begins drive-up testing for coronavirus

HOUSTON – Testing for the coronavirus is critical for public health officials to determine how far the virus has spread and exactly who needs to be quarantined. But in Texas, testing is still lagging.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he expects to speed that up so that by the end of the week, the state will be testing 10,000 people a week.

At the same time, more Texas cities are adding drive-through testing. Houston is hoping to open a testing site at Butler Stadium and up to three other sites Wednesday, but the city is still working to get that finalized.

In the meantime, a private clinic in southwest Houston began offering drive-up testing Monday and business is booming

The private clinic, My Family Doctor, located at 6430 Hillcroft Ave., began drive-thru testing for the virus Monday. Tuesday, potential patients were lined up for blocks, waiting three hours and more to get the test.

One of the potential patients, Frank Stone, said he’s afraid he caught something near the rodeo cookoff booth two weeks ago where several coronavirus cases are thought to have originated. He’s waited days to be tested.

“I was at the rodeo and ran into some people coughing and now, I’ve been sick for about four days. So rather not take (the) chance of spreading it to other people. I’ve already been quarantining myself but this is the first day they’ve actually had testing,” Stone said.

Darla Lexington said she has all the symptoms and is afraid of passing the virus to her family.

“I have the cough, I have the fever, I have the whole thing,” Lexington said.

All patients are screened outside in the clinic parking lot while sitting in their vehicles, but not all will get the test. Only those meeting the CDC guidelines are accepted.

“If you have no symptoms or have different symptoms or are not in a high-risk category you will probably not receive the test,” said Spencer Solomon, with My Family Doctor clinic. “If you’re elderly or have chronic diseases you are more likely to receive the test. If you are showing symptoms of this disease you are more likely to receive the test.”

On Tuesday Gov. Abbott said only 1,264 Texans have been tested so far. With 64 confirmed cases in 19 counties and one death in Matagorda County.

Publicly sponsored drive-thru testing is now underway in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, but still isn’t available in Houston

Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St., is one of four sites approved for providing testing in Harris county. The site is ready to go, but the city is still waiting for protective clothing and equipment for health care workers.

“How many of those sites we can set up will depend on the people available. We have to protect healthcare providers. So depending on the amount of equipment that comes in will determine how many sites will be activated this week,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Tuesday.

Health officials hope to soft-launch four sites Wednesday, two in Harris County and two in the city of Houston, but it’s still not clear if that will happen on schedule.