All northbound lanes on West Loop at Evergreen Street shut down due to crash involving motorcycle
BELLAIRE, Texas – A two-vehicle crash closed all main lanes on the West Loop at Evergreen Street Tuesday afternoon in Bellaire, police said.
The crash involved a motorcycle and another car. The drivers’ conditions are unknown.
The Bellaire Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Commuters should expect delays as the scene is being cleared.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
