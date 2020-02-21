Suspect in Texas City double murder dead after high-speed chase along Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in a mobile home community in Texas City, officials said.

A 39-year-old suspect in the shooting is accused of leading the Texas City police on a high-speed chase down the Gulf Freeway.

Police said the suspect shot himself and the vehicle struck the shoulder wall in Webster. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes of the Gulfway Freeway have been closed near Bay Area Boulevard.

Police said a double homicide happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Village Green Mobile Home Park at FM 3436 near FM 517 in Texas City.

League City police were informed to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle, who police believe was heading to a home in Dickinson. Officers spotted the vehicle and went into pursuit in Dickinson near Hughes Road and the Gulf Freeway.

Texas City police will be handling the double homicide investigation. Webster Police Department is investigating the accident scene.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.