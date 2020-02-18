Crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay spread to Bayland Marina in Baytown, officials say

HOUSTON – Oil spilled in Tabbs Bay near Baytown earlier this month has spread to Bayland Marina as the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continue to try and clean up the spill, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the Bayland Marina is a natural collection point for the bay, which means currents carry debris and oil residue to that location. Coast Guard officials were alert by the Texas General Land Office about the amount of emulsified oil. Officials said an oil spill response team along with other agencies are at the scene cleaning it up.

Coast Guard officials said an estimated 630 gallons of oil were spilled from an out-of-service wellhead on Feb. 3, which impacted a mile of the shoreline. Officials previously said about 840 gallons of oily water were collected.

Booms were deployed in three stages to contain the spill and prevent impact to the Houston Ship Channel and the surrounding environment.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.