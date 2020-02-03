Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spilled in Tabbs Bay near Baytown over the weekend

HOUSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are cleaning up a crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown Monday.

About 630 gallons of crude oil was spilled from a well-head Sunday and the oil reached the shore, officials say. Approximately a mile-long stretch of shoreline was impacted by the spill, officials wrote in a press release.

“Approximately 700-feet of boom has been deployed in order to contain the spill and prevent impact to the Houston Ship Channel and approximately 2,000-feet of absorbent material has been placed along the shoreline,” USCG officials wrote in a press release. “A Vacuum truck is also on-scene being positioned to begin recovering the crude oil as it is discharged.”

The cause of the spill is unclear.