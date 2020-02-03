73ºF

Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spilled in Tabbs Bay near Baytown over the weekend

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spilled in Tabbs Bay near Baytown on Jan. 2, 2020. The U.S. Coast Guard is working to clean up the spill Monday.
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spilled in Tabbs Bay near Baytown on Jan. 2, 2020. The U.S. Coast Guard is working to clean up the spill Monday. (Gil Gredinger / KPRC)

HOUSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are cleaning up a crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown Monday.

About 630 gallons of crude oil was spilled from a well-head Sunday and the oil reached the shore, officials say. Approximately a mile-long stretch of shoreline was impacted by the spill, officials wrote in a press release.

“Approximately 700-feet of boom has been deployed in order to contain the spill and prevent impact to the Houston Ship Channel and approximately 2,000-feet of absorbent material has been placed along the shoreline,” USCG officials wrote in a press release. “A Vacuum truck is also on-scene being positioned to begin recovering the crude oil as it is discharged.”

The cause of the spill is unclear.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to clean up a crude oil spill near Baytown on Feb. 3, 2020.
The U.S. Coast Guard is working to clean up a crude oil spill near Baytown on Feb. 3, 2020. (KPRC)

