One of multiple suspects in custody after bailing from stolen vehicle in West University Place area, police say

HOUSTON – One person is in custody after suspects fled on foot following a police chase in the West University Place area Friday morning, police say.

Officers said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. at 6500 Wakeforest Avenue near Pittsburg Street. According to police, the suspects bailed from a stolen vehicle after they almost ran over officers.

Police said K-9′s were also on the scene searching for the suspects.

The West University Police Department said the Houston and Bellaire police departments are assisting them in the search for the other suspects.