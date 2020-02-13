Sugar Land dad choked adult daughter after killing wife and son, police say

HOUSTON – A new timeline from Sugar Land police reveals officials believe Richard Logan killed his wife and son in Sugar Land and then drove to San Marcos to assault his adult daughter, before killing himself.

Investigators believe Logan shot and killed 48-year-old Diana Lynn Logan and their son, 11-year-old Aaron Logan Tuesday in their Sugar Land home. Then, police believe Logan drove to San Marcos in Guadalupe County, where he physically assaulted his daughter.

Logan is accused of choking his daughter, according to Doug Adolph with the City of Sugar Land. He said the daughter had bruising around her neck. The daughter did not report the physical assault to the police, officials said.

Logan reportedly left the location of this attack and killed himself at a different location, Adolph said.

The Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office said it found Logan’s body with a single gunshot wound on the property of a company called TAS Environmental. Officials said Logan was not an employee of the company or affiliated with it in any way.

The handgun recovered at the scene of the suicide is believed to be the same weapon used to kill Diana and Aaron, police said. Police said they are investigating the case as a double homicide as a murder-suicide.

Police said the forensic testing results are pending.

On Tuesday, Sugar Land police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive after law enforcement in Guadalupe County informed them that the owner of the home, Richard Logan, was found dead within what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Police said no one answered the door at the home. Later, a family friend helped police enter the home, where they found Diana and Aaron dead.

Police said in a press conference the Sugar Land victims’ bodies showed signs of trauma and gunshot wounds but their causes of death are under investigation. They also said it appeared as though the victims had been dead for at least several hours.