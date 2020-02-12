‘Scrambling for understanding’: Pastor speaks about Sugar Land man found dead in San Marcos

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The senior pastor of the church attended by a Sugar Land man who was found dead in San Marcos said Wednesday that he’s in shock.

River Pointe Church senior pastor Patrick Kelley said 53-year-old Richard Logan served as one of the pastors at the church until 2011 when Logan left to create a charity aimed at helping low-income neighborhoods.

Authorities said Logan was found dead in San Marcos after apparently committing suicide. Authorities said that when they went to Logan’s Evening Light Drive home to inform his family, officers found the bodies of Logan’s wife and son. Investigators said they are still trying to determine the causes of death for the woman and boy and if their deaths are related to Logan’s death 150 miles away.

Kelley said the loss of the Logan family is being felt throughout all of Fort Bend County.

“We share this loss together,” Kelley said. “We’re sad. We’re all sad.”

Kelley said he spoke to Logan often and that Logan was once the pastor who worked with his children.

“I’m scrambling for understanding,” Kelley said.

Kelley said a gathering for the community will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the children’s building on the church’s Richmond campus on Southwest Freeway. Kelley said crisis counselors and pastors will be available at the gathering.

“The best thing for us to do is to come together and give each other a hug,” Kelley said.

Kelley said the Logan family last attended church on Saturday.