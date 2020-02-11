Woman, child found dead in Sugar Land home; homeowner found dead in Guadalupe County

HOUSTON – Police are investigating at a Sugar Land home Tuesday after a woman and child were found dead in the home, officials said.

Police officers arrived at the home, located in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive, to perform a welfare check Tuesday at the home after law enforcement in Guadalupe County informed them that the owner of the home was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We were not able to get anyone answer the door,” said Sugar Land police Chief Eric Robins. “Later on, we were able to get a family friend to allow us to gain access. We were able to get in the house and found two dead bodies, particularly a middle-aged white female and a young white male.”

The child is believed to be about 8 or 9 years old, Robins said.

Police said the victims’ bodies showed signs of trauma and gunshot wounds but their causes of death are under investigation.

Robins said it appeared as though the victims had been dead for at least several hours.

