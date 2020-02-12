'It’s something out of a movie’: Man kills wild hog with crossbow after it goes on early morning rampage

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A Montgomery man said he killed a wild hog with a crossbow after the animal charged at him.

The man said he was awakened around 4 a.m. Wednesday by his two dogs barking. When he went to see what was going on, he said he initially thought it was a coyote. The spotlights from the home revealed the animal was actually a wild hog.

The dogs were restricted by an invisible fence, but once deactivated, they confronted the hog and a fight ensued, the man said.

In an attempt to break up the fight, the man said he ran towards the hog. That’s when he said the animal charged him. He said he ran back to his porch and got behind a wooden encased fish pond to dodge the attack.

“I got a little Catahoula and lab duck hunting dog,” the homeowner said. “They started fighting the pig, and I didn’t want them to get hurt, so I went out there in my socks and sleeping clothes, so it’s not like I’m ready for this.”

The man said the hog seemed to think he went into one of the back doors and then slammed into it several times, breaking it off the hinges. He then spotted the man hiding behind the fish pond and ran towards him, slamming into the fish pond and breaking the wooden enclosure, the man said. The man said he tried to use his child’s playground equipment next to get behind as the hog came at him again. It then ran off.

As his wife came out to see what was going on, it charged her, he said. Moments after they got into the house, the man said his wife spotted it about 10 feet from the front door. With large glass doors, the man was afraid the animal was going to charge again, so he said he ran to the garage and retrieved his crossbow as he did not want to fire a weapon with other homes in close proximity.

“I told my wife that I needed to do something,” he said. “I didn’t want to fire a weapon and scare the neighbors. So I went to the garage to get my crossbow loaded it and came out the back of house.”

As he made his way around the garage and stepped out, the man said the hog again spotted him. That’s is when he said he fired the crossbow, killing the hog.

“It was standing on the front porch, so when it saw me, I mean, it’s something out of a movie,” he said. “The pig came running straight at me. It’s not even five o’clock in the morning, so it was too dark to get a sight on him. Put the crossbow on him and pulled the trigger.”