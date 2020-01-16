Feral hogs continue to trample yards, concern residents in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS – Feral hogs are wreaking havoc for many residents in The Woodlands.

“They trample around a lot,” Linda Estrada, who is dealing with a feral hog problem, said. "I mean this is nightly, every night.”

The problem is so bad, Estrada went to The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting to voice her concerns Wednesday night.

Estrada wasn’t alone. Arthur Claven is also worried about the feral hog issue.

“I think we’re talking about the lifeblood of this community," he said. “If we do nothing, it’s at the peril of The Woodlands.”

In addition to the costly damage the wild hogs are causing, the residents also worried about their safety.

“It’s not only an issue of the destruction that is caused but of safety," Estrada said. "As you already know, feral hogs are large animals that can attack very fast.”

“We’ve seen them in the ditch where the children have caught the school bus," resident Debra Dion said. "This is a paramount concern not only for us, but I know for you as well.”

During the meeting, presentations were made about how to deal with the feral hog situation, which included adding more fencing in some places to potentially trapping the hogs.

The board also approving the hiring of a consultant to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with the problem.

“Everybody needs to get together and talk," Estrada said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction.”