ANAHUAC, Texas – A woman has died from a possible animal attack Sunday morning in Chambers County, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Christine Rollins, 59, of Liberty, Texas, was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 4000 block of State Highway 61 in the rural area of Anahuac, Texas, investigators said.

Rollins was identified as the homeowners’ caretaker. When Rollins didn’t show up to work on time, the 84-year-old homeowner walked outside to find Rollins on the ground between her vehicle and the front door of the home, deputies said.

Rollins was found dead with several wounds to her body, deputies said. Rollins had an injury to her head that consistent with a fall but also had multiple injuries on her body that appear to be animal-related, investigators said.

A forensic autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Rollins’ death. Investigators did not say what type of animal they believe caused the injuries.

“At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death. But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death,” Hawthorne said.