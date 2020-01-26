Student at Texas A&M University tests negative for coronavirus in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A student at Texas A&M University has tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the university. The student’s samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control last week.

“We are very pleased with this news and grateful to those community caregivers involved for their expertise, proactive action and compassion demonstrated in treating our student,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services. “We wish to thank the Brazos County Health District, which offered guidance and transparency throughout this case."

On Thursday, officials at the Brazos County Health District began investigating the suspected case of the coronavirus. The male patient had traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus that has made headlines in recent days first originated, officials said.

The student had been kept isolated at home pending the results of the test. Health officials said it was safe for students to attend classes at Texas A&M University.

A Baylor University student is also suspected of having contracted the coronavirus on a recent trip to China, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. On Friday, officials said the student is “doing well with minimal symptoms,” and has been asked to “self-isolate."

“Baylor University is working with the patient to ensure that needs are being met during this self-isolation period,” officials wrote. “While the risk to the general public is low, the Health District is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive.”

“As a precaution, anyone with the respiratory symptoms who was in Wuhan on or after December 1, 2019 and has onset of illness within two weeks of leaving, should seek medical attention. Make sure to contact the healthcare provider’s office before going to the medical center to receive proper infection control instructions,” officials wrote.