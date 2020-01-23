Brazos County investigating suspected case of novel coronavirus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Officials at the Brazos County Health District said Thursday they are investigating a suspected case of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The patient had traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus that has made headlines in recent days first originated, officials said. Doctors quickly related the patient’s symptoms to the novel coronavirus and the patient is undergoing tests to confirm the suspected diagnosis. The results of those tests will be announced to the public if the patient’s tests come back positive for the virus.

Officials said the patient is being kept isolated at home until the results of the tests are received.

Officials are asking anyone who has traveled to Wuhan, China, and are suffering flu-like symptoms to call the Brazos County Health Department at 979-361-4440.

What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?

Health officials say the coronavirus produces symptoms similar to those of the flu. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

