Published: January 24, 2020, 9:11 am Updated: January 24, 2020, 9:33 am

HOUSTON – At least two people were killed in an early-morning explosion at a business in northwest Houston, according to officials.

Police said the blast happened around 4:20 a.m. near Gessner Road and Clay Road.

Photos show significant damage to Watson Valve Services, the business where the explosion occurred.

Here’s what the damage looks like:

Explosion in northwest Houston (KPRC 2)

Damage caused by early-morning explosion (KPRC 2)

Damage from blast (KPRC 2)

Image of damage caused by early-morning explosion in northwest Houston (KPRC 2)

Damage from the blast (KPRC 2)

Explosion damage (KPRC 2)

Damage from explosion (KPRC 2)

Damage from explosion (KPRC 2)