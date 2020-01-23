3rd person charged in connection with 2018 slaying of Lamar High School student

HOUSTON – A third person has been charged in connection with the slaying of a Lamar High School student a little more than a year ago.

According to a source at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, a juvenile female was charged Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 13, 2018, shooting death of 18-year-old Delindsey Mack.

Investigators said Mack was walking along Bammel Lane with a girl when he was targeted by a masked gunman, who stood over Mack after he had fallen to the ground and fired several more times.

The juvenile female’s identity has not been released, but prosecutors said they are trying to have the girl charged as an adult in connection with the case. The charges she is facing were not immediately released. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Kendrick Johnson and Dave’on Thomas have also been charged in connection with the case.

Investigators have said they believe Mack’s death was part of a gang war.