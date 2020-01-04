Second trial for AJ Armstrong, teen accused of killing parents in 2016, postponed

HOUSTON – Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr., the teen accused of killing his parents in 2016, was supposed to be in court Monday for his second murder trial after the first one ended in a mistrial in April 2019. However, more than 30 motions were filed in his case and a judge decided Friday to postpone the trial.

The motions heard Friday were to determine what evidence was admissible in the second trial against Armstrong Jr. after the mistrial in April. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the trial that was set to begin Monday has been postponed. A new date for the trial has not yet been set and officials are working to find a wide enough hole in the judge’s schedule to allow for a second trial.

In July 2016, when Armstrong Jr. was 16 years old, he was accused of shooting his parents Dawn and Antonio Sr. while they were asleep in their home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street in southwest Houston.

Dawn Armstrong (left) with her husband, Antonio.

Armstrong Jr. has maintained his innocence over the years, saying there was a masked person in the home who committed the murders. His defense team supported his claim, alleging that Houston police rushed to zero in on the teenager before conducting a thorough investigation of the couple’s deaths. The prosecution maintained that Armstrong Jr. was a convincing liar who killed his parents because he was angry with them for multiple reasons.

After weeks of testimony in April, and more than 19 hours of deliberation, the jury said they could not reach a unanimous verdict in Armstrong Jr.'s case. In capital murder cases, it is required that the jury bring a unanimous verdict. He was released on bond but was required to wear an ankle monitor.

