Houston police cruiser catches fire, flips during chase

HOUSTON – A Houston police cruiser caught fire and flipped early Friday morning during a chase on the city’s east side.

The crash was reported just after midnight on Boyles Street near the East Freeway.

According to Lt. Christopher Bruce, of the Houston Police Department, the officer, who is part of the agency’s task force that concentrates on driving while intoxicated cases, noticed a vehicle speeding down the street. Bruce said the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away and the officer gave chase.

Bruce said about three minutes into the chase, the officer’s cruiser hit a pothole and caught fire. The officer lost control of the cruiser, and the vehicle flipped onto its side, Bruce said.

Bruce said the driver that prompted the chase is still being sought.

The officer did not suffer serious injuries.