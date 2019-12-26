Photos: 47 fishing records broken in Texas in 2019
Stingray, shark, amberjack among biggest records broken
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of Texans reeled in large hauls in 2019 — a year that Texas Parks and Wildlife called “great” for fishing.
Fishermen and women broke 47 new state fishing records in Texas this year, according to TPWD. Junior anglers under 17 years old set 14 of those records.
For individual lakes, rivers or bays, 434 waterbody records were broken.
Ron Smith, director of TPWD’s Angler Recognition Program, said in a news release that anglers can submit their record-setting fish by filling out an application.
200-plus-pound fish swim in Texas rivers, some over 50 years old
Fishermen and women must measure and weigh their catch, take several photos and complete the application. Submissions must be made within 60 days of the catch.
“Most anglers that turn in an application get something – whether that’s an award or an outstanding angler certificate,” Smith said. “We are happy to recognize great catches even when they may not have set a new record.”
Here’s a list of fishing records broken in 2019, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Catch and release
Red snapper: 26.5 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, fly rod
Black buffalo: 32 inches, 14.5 pounds - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney, fly rod
Black buffalo: 35.5 inches, 27 pounds - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney, fly rod
Red drum: 46.5 inches, 41.5 pounds - Aug. 14, Matagorda Bay, fly rod
Little tunny: 28.25 inches - Aug. 4, Gulf of Mexico, fly rod
Bluegill: 12.75 inches - July 4, Lake Dunlap, rod and reel
Spotted bass: 19.25 inches - May 3, Ray Roberts Lake, rod and reel
Crevalle jack: 44.5 inches - March 5, Matagorda Bay, rod and reel
King mackerel: 44.5 inches - Feb. 16, Gulf of Mexico, rod and reel
Brown trout: 18.5 inches - Jan. 1, Guadalupe River, rod and reel
Fly rod
Black buffalo: 32 inches - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney
Black buffalo: 35.5 inches - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney
Black buffalo: 28.75 inches - Aug. 19, Lake Whitney
Gray snapper: 25.25 inches - Aug. 15, Gulf of Mexico
Red drum: 46.5 inches - Aug. 14, Matagorda Bay
Hardhead catfish: 13.5 inches - July 30, Gulf of Mexico
Hybrid green sunfish: 10.5 inches - June 5, private lake
Bowfin: 28 inches - June 1, Lake Conroe
Tripletail: 29.5 inches - June 1, Gulf of Mexico
Alabama Bass: 17.5 inches - April 5, Alan Henry Reservoir
Rod and reel
Western comb grouper: 31 inches - Sept. 11, Gulf of Mexico
Greater amberjack: 68 inches - Aug. 4, Gulf of Mexico
Spanish flag: 10.51 inches - July 31, Gulf of Mexico
Rock hind: 19 inches - July 18, Gulf of Mexico
Silk snapper: 28 inches - July 6, Gulf of Mexico
Shortnose gar: 27 inches - April 5, Sabine Lake
Spotted bass x smallmouth bass: 21.5 inches - March 2, Ray Roberts Lake
Scamp: 40 inches - Jan. 6, Gulf of Mexico
Bow and arrow
Southern flounder: 20.5 inches - Oct. 2, Lower Laguna Madre
Black drum: 29.25 inches - Sept. 27, Upper Laguna Madre
Black drum: 27.5 inches - Aug. 11, Upper Laguna Madre
Gray snapper: 19.75 inches - June 8, Lower Laguna Madre
Spotted gar: 37.5 inches - March 25, Lake O’ the Pines
Unrestricted
Blacktip shark: 73 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line
Blue runner: 19.25 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line
Hardhead catfish: 14 inches - Oct. 13, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line
Blue tang: 13.25 inches - Aug. 29, Gulf of Mexico, spear gun
Southern stingray: 85.5 inches - Aug. 3, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line
Goldface tilefish: 21.5 inches - Aug. 1, Gulf of Mexico, eletric rod and reel
Yellowedge grouper: 43 inches - July 23, Gulf of Mexico, electric rod and reel
Pinfish: 12.5 inches - June 10, Upper Laguna Madre, spear gun
Hybrid sunfish: 9 inches - June 9, Fayette County, pole and line
Bluegill: 10.5 inches - May 4, Wheeler Branch Reservoir, pole and line
Sand tilefish: 25.125 inches - March 22, Gulf of Mexico, electric rod and reel
Remora: 28.75 inches - Feb. 16, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line
