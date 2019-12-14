Ask 2: Any updates on the Grand Parkway construction near FM 762?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

ASK 2 QUESTION:

“I read that the Hwy 99 South section from FM 762 may not be finished. I have not seen or read anything else about it. Any updates?”

- Debbi Reaid

ANSWER:

The Fort Bend Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority is responsible for two segments of the Grand Parkway, Segment D and Segment C.

Segment C includes FM 762.

“The FBGPTRA is responsible for constructing the portion of Segment C of the Grand Parkway when it becomes financially feasible to do so,” said Mike Stone, Chief Operating Officer with the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority and Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority.

Segment C begins at the Southwest Freeway and goes southwest and turns back east crossing the Brazos River north of FM-1462 into Brazoria County to connect to SH-288.

“The FBGPTRA has an approved environmental document for Segment C and is currently preparing very preliminary schematic design documents, preparing right-of-way maps, conducting surveys etc. to advance the project quickly when it does become financially feasible. There is no firm date when actual construction would begin on this project,” said Stone.

For more information, visit: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/houston/sh99-grand-parkway.html

