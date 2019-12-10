Ask 2: Why does the city allow people to have garage sales 7 days a week, 365 days a year?

HOUSTON – As part of KPRC’s Ask 2, we’ve invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you’ve wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: Why does the city allow people to have garage sales 7 days a week, 365 days a year. All down Fulton and Chapman street?

The City of Houston doesn’t regulate garage or yard sales, therefore there is not a permit required to organize one.

The Office of the State Comptroller regulates sales.

Residents can have only two garage sales within a 12-month period. Any more, the resident must obtain a sales tax permit from the state.

However, many subdivisions may prohibit solicitation and commercial businesses.

To apply for a permit, visit the State Comptroller website.

To report a garage sale violation in Houston, call 311.

