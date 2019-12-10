52ºF

Ask 2: Why does the city allow people to have garage sales 7 days a week, 365 days a year?

Cathy Hernandez, Reporter

HOUSTONAs part of KPRC’s Ask 2, we’ve invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you’ve wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: Why does the city allow people to have garage sales 7 days a week, 365 days a year. All down Fulton and Chapman street?

The City of Houston doesn’t regulate garage or yard sales, therefore there is not a permit required to organize one.

The Office of the State Comptroller regulates sales.

Residents can have only two garage sales within a 12-month period. Any more, the resident must obtain a sales tax permit from the state.

However, many subdivisions may prohibit solicitation and commercial businesses.

To apply for a permit, visit the State Comptroller website.

To report a garage sale violation in Houston, call 311.

